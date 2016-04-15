AMC Renews ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

AMC didn’t wait long to scare up a third season of zombie-themed show Fear The Walking Dead.

The network Friday announced the renewal, which comes days after the show’s season two premiere on Sunday (April 10). The series, which drew 8.8 million viewers (Nielsen Live+3 ratings) in its season two premiere, will run for 16 episodes in 2017, said network officials.

The network also announced that it had renewed the live aftershow, Talking Dead: Fear, hosted by Chris Hardwick, which follows all new episodes of Fear The Walking Dead.

