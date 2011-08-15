AMC Renews ‘Breaking Bad' for Final Season
AMC has renewed Breaking Bad for a fifth and final season,
the network announced Sunday. Production on the 16-episode order will begin in early 2012,
Breaking Bad's season four premiere was its highest-rated
episode ever, and the current season is tracking 28% above third season
viewership.
"From the day we heard Vince Gilligan's completely
original vision for Breaking Bad, it has been a complete joy to be involved
with this show," said AMC President Charlie Collier in a statement. "Watching
this story evolve into the complex, compelling, and intense roller coaster ride
that it has become has been an incredible creative experience for everyone at
AMC. Beyond that, working with Vince, his brilliant cast and crew, and our
wonderful partners at Sony has been remarkable in every way. While it is sad to
even contemplate the end of this series, we are so happy to have had the chance
to go on this ride, and truly look forward to presenting the rest of this
amazing story."
The series, starring Bryan Cranston as a chemistry teacher
turned drug dealer, first debuted on AMC in January 2008 and has received 16
Emmy nominations, with six wins overall including acting nods for Cranston and
co-stars Aaron Paul.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.