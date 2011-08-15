AMC Renews ‘Breaking Bad' for Final Season

AMC has renewed Breaking Bad for a fifth and final season,

the network announced Sunday. Production on the 16-episode order will begin in early 2012,

Breaking Bad's season four premiere was its highest-rated

episode ever, and the current season is tracking 28% above third season

viewership.

"From the day we heard Vince Gilligan's completely

original vision for Breaking Bad, it has been a complete joy to be involved

with this show," said AMC President Charlie Collier in a statement. "Watching

this story evolve into the complex, compelling, and intense roller coaster ride

that it has become has been an incredible creative experience for everyone at

AMC. Beyond that, working with Vince, his brilliant cast and crew, and our

wonderful partners at Sony has been remarkable in every way. While it is sad to

even contemplate the end of this series, we are so happy to have had the chance

to go on this ride, and truly look forward to presenting the rest of this

amazing story."

The series, starring Bryan Cranston as a chemistry teacher

turned drug dealer, first debuted on AMC in January 2008 and has received 16

Emmy nominations, with six wins overall including acting nods for Cranston and

co-stars Aaron Paul.