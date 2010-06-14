AMC Renews 'Breaking Bad'

AMC has renewed Breaking Bad for a fourth

season, the network announced June 14. The show's third season, which

just

wrapped June 13, has seen a 20% bump in household ratings year-to-year,

18% in

total viewers and a healthy 30% in adults 18-34. It has been the

recipient of

copious critical praise and is also a favorite on the awards show

circuit, with

series star Bryan Cranston winning back-to-back Emmy awards for

outstanding

actor in a drama.

For AMC, Breaking Bad and Mad Men have

turned the fortunes of the network.

Filmed on location in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Breaking

Bad is from Bridge Productions, Inc. and Gran Via Productions in

association with Sony Pictures Television for AMC.

"Through its captivating storytelling, inspired

performances and breathtaking visuals, 'Breaking Bad' delivers on all

levels

and it's a show we're v

ery proud to have in our portfolio," Zack Van Amburg,

president of programming for Sony Pictures Television, said in a

statement.