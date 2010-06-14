AMC Renews 'Breaking Bad'
AMC has renewed Breaking Bad for a fourth
season, the network announced June 14. The show's third season, which
just
wrapped June 13, has seen a 20% bump in household ratings year-to-year,
18% in
total viewers and a healthy 30% in adults 18-34. It has been the
recipient of
copious critical praise and is also a favorite on the awards show
circuit, with
series star Bryan Cranston winning back-to-back Emmy awards for
outstanding
actor in a drama.
For AMC, Breaking Bad and Mad Men have
turned the fortunes of the network.
Filmed on location in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Breaking
Bad is from Bridge Productions, Inc. and Gran Via Productions in
association with Sony Pictures Television for AMC.
"Through its captivating storytelling, inspired
performances and breathtaking visuals, 'Breaking Bad' delivers on all
levels
and it's a show we're v
ery proud to have in our portfolio," Zack Van Amburg,
president of programming for Sony Pictures Television, said in a
statement.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.