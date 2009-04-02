AMC Renews 'Breaking Bad'
Critically acclaimed drama series
Breaking Bad has been renewed for a third season on AMC, the network
announced Thursday. Production is
expected to begin later this year with the new season slated to premiere in
2010.
The series, about a New Mexico chemistry
teacher and family man who becomes a kingpin of the drug trade after being
diagnosed with terminal cancer, recently won a Peabody Award. The second season, which debuted on March 8,
has reached more than 9.6 million viewers and airs at 10 p.m. on AMC Sunday
nights.
"Breaking Bad is one of
the most unique and layered dramas on television today," said Joel Stillerman,
SVP of original programming, production, and digital content at AMC in a
statement. "The Peabody win, the critical
acclaim and strong audience growth for the second season reinforce that this is
the kind of exceptional original storytelling AMC intends to deliver to
audiences."
The show stars Emmy Award-winner
Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, and RJ
Mitte. It is produced by High Bridge
Productions and Gran Vista Productions with Sony Pictures Television.
