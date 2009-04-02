AMC Renews 'Breaking Bad'

Critically acclaimed drama series

Breaking Bad has been renewed for a third season on AMC, the network

announced Thursday. Production is

expected to begin later this year with the new season slated to premiere in

2010.

The series, about a New Mexico chemistry

teacher and family man who becomes a kingpin of the drug trade after being

diagnosed with terminal cancer, recently won a Peabody Award. The second season, which debuted on March 8,

has reached more than 9.6 million viewers and airs at 10 p.m. on AMC Sunday

nights.

"Breaking Bad is one of

the most unique and layered dramas on television today," said Joel Stillerman,

SVP of original programming, production, and digital content at AMC in a

statement. "The Peabody win, the critical

acclaim and strong audience growth for the second season reinforce that this is

the kind of exceptional original storytelling AMC intends to deliver to

audiences."

The show stars Emmy Award-winner

Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, and RJ

Mitte. It is produced by High Bridge

Productions and Gran Vista Productions with Sony Pictures Television.