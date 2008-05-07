AMC Renews Breaking Bad

AMC is bringing back Breaking Bad. The one-hour drama has received a 13 episode pickup for season two from the Rainbow Media-owned cable network.

“From critical praise to strong ratings and a devoted audience, Breaking Bad further reinforced AMC as a top producer of high-quality, distinctive television,” said Charlie Collier, EVP and general manager of AMC announcing the pickup. “Breaking Bad is a powerful, intelligent and thought-provoking series that clearly resonated with viewers and critics alike.”

“We’re excited for a second season of Breaking Bad with new and provocative storylines that will delve deeper into the next chapter in the life of Walter White,” Collier added.



Season one of Breaking Bad premiered on AMC in January, delivering a strong showing in the key 18-35 and 25-54 demos.

AMC did not give a premiere date for the second season.