AMC Renews ‘Better Call Saul’ for Season 3

AMC said it renewed the original drama Better Call Saul for a third season.

The series is a prequel to Breaking Bad and stars Bob Odenkirk as the Jimmy McGill who becomes the shady lawyer Saul Goodman.

"What Vince, Peter, Bob and the entire team have accomplished with Better Call Saul is truly rare and remarkable. They have taken one of the most iconic, immersive and fan-obsessive (in the best possible way) shows in television history and created a prequel that stands on its own," said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. "Watching Jimmy McGill's thoughtful, melodic and morally flexible transformation into Saul Goodman is entertaining and delighting millions of fans, whether their starting point was Breaking Bad or not. This series has its own feel, pace and sensibility and we can't wait to see what this incredibly talented group comes up with next in season three."

For season 2 so far, the series averaged 4.4 million viewers per episodes, including 2.7 million adults 25-54 and 2.5 milllion adults 18-49.

The series is executive produced by Gilligan, Gould, Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Diner, Rain Man), Melissa Bernstein (Breaking Bad, Rectify, Halt and Catch Fire) and Breaking Bad alum Thomas Schnauz. The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television.