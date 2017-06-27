AMC Renews ‘Better Call Saul’

AMC will bring back it’s Braking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul for a fourth season, the network announced Tuesday.

The series, which will return for its fourth season in 2018, recently concluded its third season on AMC as cable’s third highest-rated drama among adults 24-54, according to AMC.

The series, created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, stars Bob Odenkirk. Better Call Saul is executive produced by Gilligan, Gould, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz and Gennifer Hutchison.

“Supporting artists we respect and admire; delivering truly outstanding character development and nuanced dramatic twists and turns; continuing a legacy of bold creative choices; loving writing that is the best in the business: Truly, ‘S’all good, man’” said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios in a statement. “Congratulations to Vince, Peter, Bob and everyone involved with Better Call Saul. Bring on season four!"

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.