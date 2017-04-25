AMC Renews 'Into The Badlands'

AMC has renewed its drama series Into The Badlands for a 16-episode third season, the network announced Tuesday.

Currently halfway into its 10-episode sophomore season, the series is averaging 3.6 million viewers and 2.1 million adults 25-54 (Nielsen Live+3 ratings)—the fourth most-watched returning series during the 2016-17 TV season behind AMC’s The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead, as well as FX’s American Horror Story, according to AMC.

Into The Badlands is produced by AMC Studios and was created by executive producers/showrunners/writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, with Stacey Sher, Michael Shamberg, David Dobkin, Stephen Fung, Michael Taylor and Daniel Wu serving as executive producers.



