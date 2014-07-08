AMC to Rebrand Chellomedia

AMC Networks said Tuesday that it is re-branding its Chellomedia international networks division to “AMC Networks International.”

AMC purchased Chellomedia, which includes a suite of networks available to 390 million homes in 138 countries from Liberty Global last year for about $1 billion. In addition to the former Chellomedia networks, AMC said AMC Networks International will also encompass AMC/Sundance Channel Global, which operates in Europe, Latin America, the Mid-East and Asia.

“Re-naming Chellomedia is a natural next step as we continue to integrate this portfolio of channels and transition AMC Networks into a global media company,” said AMC Networks COO Ed Carroll in a statement.

The Chellomedia purchase was seen by some analysts at the time as a way for the programmer to expand distribution of its original shows – some of which are nearing the end of their U.S. runs like Mad Men – as well as expand on its existing international channel, AMC/Sundance Global. The network has also launched several new series in the U.S., including the historical drama Turn , that could find their way to international distribution.

