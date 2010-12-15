AMC Puts 'Hell On Wheels' in Series Motion

AMC is riding the rails back to the post-Confederacy era with its next series.

The network has ordered Hell on Wheels from Entertainment One. Set in the post-Civil War era, the series follows former Confederate soldier Cullen Bohannan (Anson Mount), whose quest for vengeance leads him west on the construction of the Transcontinental Railroad. AMC ordered the pilot last July.

AMC -- which began its original production run with Emmy-winning western miniseries Broken Trail in 2007 and yesterday added five Golden Globe nominations for Mad Men, Breaking Bad and recent zombie skein Walking Dead -- did not announce a premiere date for Hell on Wheels.

