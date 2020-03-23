AMC Pushes Back Start of ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’

AMC has delayed the premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond due to the coronavirus crisis. It was to begin April 12, leading out of the season 10 finale for The Walking Dead. There will be two seasons of World Beyond.

AMC did not announce the new premiere date.

Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete created the show, and Negrete is showrunner.

The cast includes Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella and Julia Ormond.

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond expands the universe of The Walking Dead, delving into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world,” said AMC. “Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other.”

The series is executive produced by Gimple, Negrete, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Brian Bockrath.