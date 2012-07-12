AMC to Provide Dish Subs Live Web Stream of 'Breaking Bad' Premiere

AMC Networks will provide Dish Network customers access to

the season 5 premiere of Breaking Bad

on Sunday, July 15, on its website, after the satellite operator dropped the programmer's

networks last month.

Beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 13, Dish subscribers

can register for access to the live stream at www.amctv.com/breakingbad4dish.

The webcast will stream Sunday from 10-11 p.m. ET.

On June 30, Dish replaced AMC, IFC and WE TV with Mark

Cuban's AXS and HDNet Movies and Comcast's Style.

In a statement, AMC said: "Every cable, phone and

satellite company other than Dish carries AMC and its popular programming,

including Breaking Bad, The Walking Dead and Mad Men, in their basic package. AMC

wants its loyal Dish viewers to experience the excitement of the Breaking Bad premiere at the same time

as their friends and neighbors, and we want to give Dish customers an extra

week to switch providers so they can enjoy the rest of the season."

Click

here to read the full story on Multichannel News.