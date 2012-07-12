AMC to Provide Dish Subs Live Web Stream of 'Breaking Bad' Premiere
AMC Networks will provide Dish Network customers access to
the season 5 premiere of Breaking Bad
on Sunday, July 15, on its website, after the satellite operator dropped the programmer's
networks last month.
Beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 13, Dish subscribers
can register for access to the live stream at www.amctv.com/breakingbad4dish.
The webcast will stream Sunday from 10-11 p.m. ET.
On June 30, Dish replaced AMC, IFC and WE TV with Mark
Cuban's AXS and HDNet Movies and Comcast's Style.
In a statement, AMC said: "Every cable, phone and
satellite company other than Dish carries AMC and its popular programming,
including Breaking Bad, The Walking Dead and Mad Men, in their basic package. AMC
wants its loyal Dish viewers to experience the excitement of the Breaking Bad premiere at the same time
as their friends and neighbors, and we want to give Dish customers an extra
week to switch providers so they can enjoy the rest of the season."
