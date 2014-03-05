AMC Promotes Davis to Senior VP Scripted

AMC announced Wednesday that it has promoted Ben Davis to senior VP of scripted programming. He will assist in overseeing current productions and scripted development, and will continue to report to Susie Fitzgerald, senior VP of scripted development and current programming.

Davis joined AMC in 2005, and worked on miniseries Broken Trail, as well as series Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Rubicon and The Killing. He has acted as both studio and network executive on The Walking Dead, overseeing current programming on the series for all four seasons and the forthcoming fifth. He also developed the pilots for upcoming series Halt and Catch Fire,Turn, Knifeman and Galyntine, and oversees creative development for Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul.