AMC to Preview ‘Halt and Catch Fire’ on Digital Platforms

AMC will preview its new drama series Halt and Catch Fire on digital platforms two weeks ahead of its linear premiere date, the network announced Monday.

Halt and Catch Fire, set in the 1980s tech industry, during the early days of personal computing, will be available to view via Tumblr, video on demand and TV Everywhere services, as well as at AMC.com, May 19-31. It will make its AMC premiere June 1 at 10 p.m.

The series from AMC Studios is created by Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers. Showrunner Jonathan Lisco serves as executive producer with Gran Via Productions’ Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein.