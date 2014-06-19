AMC Picks Up Second Season of ‘Better Call Saul’

As production gets underway on Better Call Saul, AMC said Thursday that it has already ordered a second season of its Breaking Bad spinoff.

The pickup is for 13 episodes, bringing the total count so far to 23; the first season will consist of ten.

The cabler also said it has pushed back the premiere of Better Call Saul to 2015 (and 2016 for the second season), airing sometime during the first quarter, along with The Walking Dead. Saul was originally scheduled to premiere this November.

Breaking Bad creator and showrunner Vince Gilligan is directing the Better Call Saul series premiere, and coshowrunning along with fellow Breaking Bad alum Peter Gould, who created Bob Odenkirk’s “Saul Goodman” character.