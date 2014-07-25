AMC Orders ‘White City’ Pilot

AMC has ordered a pilot for White City, a geopolitical drama about Western diplomats and journalists in Afghanistan.

The pilot is co-written and co-executive produced by novelists and journalist Nick McDonnell and diplomatic adviser John Dempsey. It is executive produced by Chris Mundy and Tom Freston, and produced by AMC Productions.

“This is a story born from a creative team in Chris, John, Nick and Tom that has both an incredibly deep understanding of one of the most misunderstood regions of the world, and a fantastic sense of how to tell a compelling story about the lives of people who are drawn to the world’s hot spots,” said Joel Stillerman, executive VP of original programming, production and digital content for AMC. “It’s not a war story, it’s a character story that will tackle some of the most complicated issues of our time.”