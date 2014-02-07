AMC Orders Unscripted Series on LA KISS

As the Arena Football League's newest team, the LA KISS, gets set for their inaugural season this year, cameras will be following.

AMC has greenlit an unscripted series about the Los Angeles area's only professional football team, following its players and coaches. The franchise is owned by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of the band KISS (for which it gets its namesake) and their manager Doc McGhee.

Produced by Thinkfactory Media, the 10-episode hour-long series will premiere this summer.

Executive producers for the show are Adam Freeman, Adam Reed and Leslie Greif. EliotGoldberg, Marco Bresaz and Andrea Beckerman will oversee the series for AMC.