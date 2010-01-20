AMC Orders Two Pilots

AMC has ordered a pair of pilots, giving orders to The

Walking Dead and The Killing.

The Walking Dead is based on the comic book series of

the same name by Robert Kirkman, and follows the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse. The Killing is based on the

Danish TV series Forbrydelsen, and ties together three stories into a complex murder mystery.

Kirkman has signed on to executive produce The Walking Dead,

with Academy Award-winner Frank Darabont on board to write, direct and

executive produce. Veena Sud will serve as the writer and executive producer of

The Killing.

"The Walking Dead and The Killing are alone in

their class in terms of the quality of the storytelling," said Joel Stillerman,

AMC's senior VP of original programming, production and digital content. "Both

have remarkable talent behind them, and present that rare opportunity to raise

the bar significantly within a genre. It is a very exciting next step in our

continuing commitment to presenting smart, sophisticated storytelling with

broad appeal."

Since entering the original programming fray in earnest in

2008, AMC has only ordered three pilots: Mad Men, Breaking Bad

and Rubicon. All three received series orders from the Rainbow Media

owned network.