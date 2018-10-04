AMC Orders Season Two of ‘Lodge 49’

AMC has renewed original show Lodge 49 for a second season, which will air in 2019. Wyatt Russell plays Sean “Dud” Dudley. Jim Gavin created the show and is an executive producer. Peter Ocko is executive producer and showrunner.

AMC describes Lodge 49 as “a modern fable” set in Long Beach, Calif. Dud is an ex-surfer who is having trouble after the death of his father and the collapse of the family business.

Lodge 49 is an AMC Studios production. Paul Giamatti, Dan Carey and Jeff Freilich are executive producers as well. The season finale airs Oct. 8.

“Lodge 49 tells a funny, wise and meaningful story that immediately and deeply resonated with critics and viewers alike,” said David Madden, president, programming, AMC, SundanceTV, and AMC Studios. “With a talented cast including Wyatt Russell, Brent Jennings and Sonya Cassidy, along with our strong creative team led by Jim Gavin and Peter Ocko, we are particularly proud of this series from both an AMC network and AMC Studios perspective and are looking forward to a return trip to the Lodge.”

In season one, Dud found himself on the doorstep of a run-down fraternal lodge, where a middle-aged plumbing salesman welcomes him into a world of beer, easy camaraderie and the promise of Alchemical mysteries that may put Dud on the path to recover the life he's lost.

“Lodge 49 is a joy to make. Its passionate audience seems to have caught on that there’s nothing else like it on TV,” said Ocko. “Jim and I are thrilled to keep telling these stories and are lucky to have found such an incredibly supportive home at AMC.”

“I feel so lucky to be working with AMC, which has shown such faith in Lodge 49, and I can’t wait to jump back in with our amazing cast,” said Gavin.