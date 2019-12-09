AMC Orders Season Five of Motorcycle Show ‘Ride with Norman Reedus’

AMC has ordered season five of Ride with Norman Reedus, featuring the star of The Walking Dead exploring different cultures on his motorcycle. There will be six episodes. Production starts early in 2020.

Season four begins March 8. The show airs in the midnight ET slot.

AMC calls the program a “motorcycle travelogue.”

Viewers can vote for one of the destinations Reedus will visit in season five. The finalists are Jackson, Mississippi, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Seattle and Portland, Ore. Voting happens on Ride’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Reedus executive produces Ride with Norman Reedus.

“Ride not only gives me the chance to share my passion for motorcycle culture, but also the opportunity to explore new places around the world and meet some incredible people on the journey,” he said. “I’m so excited for fans to see this upcoming season and to get on the road for season five! And I can’t wait to see which location fans chose for me to visit next year.”

Season four has six episodes. Reedus will ride with Michael Rooker, his co-star on The Walking Dead. Other guests include Milo Ventimiglia and Ryan Hurst.

The series is produced by Left/Right and Big Bald Head. Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Anneka Jones and Reedus executive produce.