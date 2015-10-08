AMC Orders Season 3 for ‘Halt And Catch Fire’

AMC said it ordered a third season of Halt and Catch Fire, a show that attracted critical praise if not huge ratings. Season 3 will have 10 episodes and will appear on AMC Global channels worldwide.

The drama deals with the lives of people involved in the early days of personal computing, video games and the World Wide Web.

“We love what the creative team and cast have been able to deliver on Halt and Catch Fire and are particularly grateful to the critics and fans who supported the show throughout the second season and have been pulling for its renewal,” said Joel Stillerman, president of original programming and development for AMC and SundanceTV.

For the new season cocreators and writers Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers will serve as showrunners.