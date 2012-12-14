AMC Orders 'Low Winter Sun' to Series
AMC on Friday gave a 10-episode series order to new drama Low Winter Sun.
From Endemol Studios and AMC Studio, Low Winter Sun is about the murder of a cop by a fellow Detroit
detective, who is then pulled into the underworld of the city. The series is
based on the 2006 two-part British miniseries of the same name and stars Mark
Strong and Lennie James.
Chris Mundy (Criminal
Minds, Cold Case) will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner
of the series.
AMC's pilot the Untitled
LaGravenese & Goldwyn Project remains in consideration for a potential
series pick-up in 2013.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.