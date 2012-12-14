AMC Orders 'Low Winter Sun' to Series

AMC on Friday gave a 10-episode series order to new drama Low Winter Sun.

From Endemol Studios and AMC Studio, Low Winter Sun is about the murder of a cop by a fellow Detroit

detective, who is then pulled into the underworld of the city. The series is

based on the 2006 two-part British miniseries of the same name and stars Mark

Strong and Lennie James.

Chris Mundy (Criminal

Minds, Cold Case) will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner

of the series.

AMC's pilot the Untitled

LaGravenese & Goldwyn Project remains in consideration for a potential

series pick-up in 2013.