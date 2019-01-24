AMC Orders Fourth Season of ‘Ride with Norman Reedus’

AMC has renewed unscripted series Ride with Norman Reedus for a fourth season, which will go into production later this month. Season three begins Sunday, Feb. 10.

The show follows the former Walking Dead star Reedus as he explores different cultures on his motorcycle. Said AMC, “Each episode features Reedus and a riding companion as they journey across an unknown terrain and experience the culture surrounding them…with plenty of time for unplanned detours and tire changes.”

All of season three will be available to AMC Premiere subscribers Feb. 8. It will feature Reedus riding with current and former co-stars from The Walking Dead. Guests include Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Andrew Lincoln in England, Steven Yeun in the Bay Area, Melissa McBride in Scotland, Austin Amelio in Arizona, Sean Patrick Flanery in Texas and Marilyn Manson in Tennessee.

Reedus will also visit some of his favorite rockers around the world, including Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull, Les Claypool of Primus, Jello Biafra of the Dead Kennedys and Rob Halford of Judas Priest.

“Season three was a blast--we had a ton of fun traveling the world and the U.S. with some really awesome guests,” said Reedus. “We're looking forward to turning that up even further for season four. I can’t wait for everyone to see it all."

The series is produced by Left/Right with Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and Anneka Jones executive producing along with Reedus.