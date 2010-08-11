AMC Orders Fifth Original Series

AMC has ordered a full series for the pilot formerly known as The Killing, from Cold Case writer and executive producer Veena Sud, the network announced Wednesday.

AMC first announced the pilot order in January, with Monster's Patty Jenkins directing. This order marks AMC's fifth original series greenlight. It joins the company of Mad Men, Breaking Bad, The Walking Dead, and most recently, Rubicon.

"We are thrilled to be moving forward with this stunning piece of television. It is a crime drama, but it is also a gripping character based story that pulls you in and doesn't let go. The storytelling is completely compelling, and the show is visually breathtaking. Veena, Patty, Fuse, FTVS and the cast did a phenomenal job of bringing it to life," said Joel Stillerman, AMC's senior vice president of original programming, production and digital content.

Sud will also serve as showrunner for the currently untitled series, produced by Fox Television Studios. She will be joined by Burn Notice's Mikkel Bondesen, who will executive produce the series for Fuse Entertainment. Fuse's Kristin Campo will co-produce. The show's first season will consist of 13 hour-long episodes, and is slated to premiere on AMC in 2011.

Based on the successful Danish crime drama "Forbrydelsen," the American iteration will star Big Love's Mireille Enos as Sarah, the lead homicide detective in a murder investigation.