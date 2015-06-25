AMC Orders 10 Episodes of Drama 'Broke'

AMC has ordered new series Broke from Clyde Phillips straight to series.

The network has greenlit 10 episodes of the hourlong drama, a coproduction between AMC Studios and Lionsgate. Broke (working title) — to be executive produced and adapted by Phillips, who served as showrunner for Nurse Jackie and Dexter — is expected to premiere in 2016.

“Clyde Phillips is a supremely talented creator we’ve known and admired for years,” said Charlie Collier, AMC president. “Through his work on Dexter and Nurse Jackie, Clyde has repeatedly demonstrated his skill for crafting complex, flawed, yet irresistible characters, and we’re looking forward to him bringing his continued brilliance to Broke. We’re also so happy to be partnering once again with our good friends at Lionsgate after the extraordinary journey we shared on Mad Men.”

The series, based on Danish series Bankerot, focuses on two friends who attempt to achieve their dream of opening a restaurant together. Broke, produced in association with Clyde Phillips Productions, will be executive produced by Phillips, Henrik Ruben Genz, Malene Blenkov and Piv Bernth.

“Broke is unique, edgy and sexy. I can’t wait to jump in and help it evolve into a groundbreaking bit of television,” Phillips said. “More than that, I’m looking forward to continuing what’s been a remarkable partnership with Lionsgate, and starting out on an exciting new adventure with AMC.”