AMC Officially Revives 'The Killing' for Third Season
AMC is reviving The Killing.
The network on Tuesday reached a deal with Fox Television
Studios to bring back the canceled drama for a third season. Veena Sud returns
as executive producer, writer and showrunner and series stars Mireille Enos and
Joel Kinnaman return in their roles as Sarah Linden and Stephen Holder.
The third season will feature a new, self-contained story line
that will be resolved at the conclusion of the 12 episodes.
"The Killing from day one has been
a truly original take on the crime drama. Veena Sud and the rest of the
talented creative team are hard at work shaping the lives of Linden and Holder,
portrayed by the terrific Mireille Enos and Joel Kinnaman," said Charlie
Collier, AMC's president. "We're so pleased to welcome back The Killing
for another season."
After initially premiering to 2.7 million viewers in April
2011, The Killing's second season was down considerably, following
a polarizing season one finale in which the series' central question of who
killed Rosie Larsen was not answered. Only 1.8 million viewers watched the premiere,
while the finale -- which finally revealed Larsen's killer -- drew just 1.4
million.
