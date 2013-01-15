AMC Officially Revives 'The Killing' for Third Season

AMC is reviving The Killing.

The network on Tuesday reached a deal with Fox Television

Studios to bring back the canceled drama for a third season. Veena Sud returns

as executive producer, writer and showrunner and series stars Mireille Enos and

Joel Kinnaman return in their roles as Sarah Linden and Stephen Holder.

The third season will feature a new, self-contained story line

that will be resolved at the conclusion of the 12 episodes.

"The Killing from day one has been

a truly original take on the crime drama. Veena Sud and the rest of the

talented creative team are hard at work shaping the lives of Linden and Holder,

portrayed by the terrific Mireille Enos and Joel Kinnaman," said Charlie

Collier, AMC's president. "We're so pleased to welcome back The Killing

for another season."

After initially premiering to 2.7 million viewers in April

2011, The Killing's second season was down considerably, following

a polarizing season one finale in which the series' central question of who

killed Rosie Larsen was not answered. Only 1.8 million viewers watched the premiere,

while the finale -- which finally revealed Larsen's killer -- drew just 1.4

million.