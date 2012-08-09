AMC to Offer Dish Subs Live-Streams of 'Hell on Wheels,' 'Braxton Family Values'

AMC Networks will offer Dish subscribers live Web-streams of

two upcoming premieres: AMC's Hell on Wheels and WE tv's Braxton

Family Values, as the company continues its dispute with the satcaster, who

dropped AMC's channels in June.



Hell on Wheels returns Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. while Braxton Family Values

bows on Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. Dish subscribers can register for access to stream by

visiting amctv.com/hellonwheels4dish and

wetv.com/bfv-for-dish.





AMC Networks stated: "We've heard from many Dish subscribers who are upset

about missing our programming so we are giving them an opportunity to watch

these premiere episodes at the same time as the rest of the country."





The company offereda live-stream of Breaking Bad's fifth season premiere to Dish subs

last month.



