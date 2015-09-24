AMC Networks Sign Up for Rentrak Cross-Platform Data

AMC Networks and Rentrak will work together to develop and analyze cross-platform measurement of viewing of AMC’s programming.

Using Rentrak’s television and video-on-demand, as well as census level data collected from AMC’s digital platforms, the companies expect to be able to uncover how audiences use the mix of platforms by demographics, advanced demographics and custom segmentations. These insights will ultimately help AMC better service their advertisers, the companies said.

Rentrak will be able to establish a reach model based on the direct attribution—in a privacy-compliant way—between the household digital viewing, DVR, TV and VOD sources, which will allow reporting that highlights the incremental program reach from additional programs, the company said.

“We look forward to our partnership with AMC Networks,” said Rentrak’s president of national television, Chris Wilson. “The combination of Rentrak and AMC viewing information will provide the industry with a full scope of how audiences use different platforms.”