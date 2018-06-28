AMC Networks Sets Senior Programming Leadership Team

AMC Networks has announced its senior leadership team in programming. The team reports to David Madden, president of programming for AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. Ben Davis, who was senior VP of programming at AMC and SundanceTV, is being promoted to executive VP of programming for AMC Studios. Davis joined AMC in 2005 and has worked on The Walking Dead, The Terror, Preacher and Better Call Saul, among other originals.

Susie Fitzgerald has extended her agreement with the company as its executive VP of programming for AMC and SundanceTV. She joined AMC in 2009.

Eliot Goldberg, who was senior VP of non-fiction programming for AMC and SundanceTV, is being promoted to executive VP of non-fiction programming for the two networks. Goldberg, who joined AMC in 2013, has worked on Ride with Norman Reedus, the Visionaries documentary series and Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders, among other series.

Kristin Jones, senior VP of international programming at AMC and SundanceTV, is being promoted to executive VP of international programming for AMC and SundanceTV. She will continue to find and develop international co-productions for the networks and is adding new AMC Studios responsibilities to her portfolio. Jones joined the company in 2014 and has worked on international co-productions including The Night Manager, McMafia and Humans.

The promotions are designed to help AMC Networks own and control more of the content it brings to viewers.

Madden, former president of entertainment at Fox, joined AMC Networks in September.

“Before I worked here, I admired this foursome from afar – and they’re even better up close,” Madden said. “What this announcement signifies is their melding together into an exceptional senior leadership team, one that has already helped establish AMC as one of the strongest brands in television. They have found, developed, and nurtured the shows that define our network and entertain and captivate millions of viewers. In these new and elevated roles, this impressive quartet will drive our continued success across AMC, SundanceTV, and a growing AMC Studios business. I am looking forward to all that we will accomplish together.”

AMC Studios was formed in 2010.