AMC Networks Names Penella President, Direct-to-Consumer

AMC Networks said it named Miguel Penella to the new role of president, global direct-to-consumer.

Penella will also continue in his role as president of RLJ Entertainment, which was acquired by AMC last year.

“Our direct-to-consumer platforms are a key priority as we continue to strategically position our business for the future,” said Ed Carroll, chief operating officer for AMC Networks. “Miguel is an experienced leader with an exceptional track record in the direct-to-consumer space and we look forward to his leadership in this area as these services become an increasingly meaningful part of our business.”

Penella will oversee AMC’s DTC services including Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and Urban Movie Channel.

“Miguel is perfectly qualified to take on this new assignment, consistent with his role as President of RLJ Entertainment. His leadership will continue to prove the benefit of the strategic combination of RLJ Entertainment and AMC Networks,” said Robert L. Johnson, founder and chair of RLJ Entertainment.

Penella has been president of RLJE since 2013. He was CEO of Acorn Media Group when it was acquired by RLJE in 2012.

Before that Penella was with Time-Life, the National Direct Marketing Corp. and the National Wildlife Federation.

“AMC Networks is in a class of its own, driven by its reputation for having excellent content and its expertise in building strong, powerful brands,” Penella said. “I look forward to working with the outstanding teams at Shudder and Sundance Now as we work together to develop and grow these compelling offerings into even greater destinations for our passionate and growing fanbases.”