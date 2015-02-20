AMC Networks to Air 'Orphan Black' Premiere

The third season premiere of BBC America's Orphan Black will air across all of AMC Networks' channels.

The premiere will air simultaneously on BBCA, AMC, IFC, SundanceTV and WE tv on April 18 at 10 p.m. This is the first time the AMC Networks channel group has used its combined portfolio of networks to air a premiere of its programming.

AMC Network acquired a 49.9% stake in BBC America last year for $200 million, which included operational control and handling of affiliate and advertising sales. Sarah Barnett moved from SundanceTV to head up the cabler shortly after the deal.

Orphan Black is produced by Temple Street Productions in association with BBCAmerica and Bell Media’s Space. The drama is BBCA's first original series.