AMC Names VP, Series and Movies

AMC has promoted Vlad Wolynetz to VP of production, series and movies. In his new role, he will help develop and produce the network’s original programming. He steps into the new position from the job of director of original programming and development at AMC. He will report to Executive VP of Programming, Packaging and Production Rob Sorcher.

In his previous role, Wolynetz oversaw production of the network’s first original movie, the Western Broken Trail, which gave AMC record ratings in households and total viewers. He also oversaw production of AMC’s first original scripted series, Hustle, and its first drama pilot, Mad Men.

Before joining AMC, Wolynetz worked in an array of development and production roles at Viacom Entertainment, Nickelodeon, Showtime and MCA/Universal.