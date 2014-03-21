AMC Names Lentz VP Unscripted

Tracey Lentz has been named vice president of unscripted programming at AMC, the network announced Friday. Lentz will report to senior VP of unscripted Eliot Goldberg.

“Tracey is that rare executive with true hands-on experience as both a producer and a network executive. With her impressive development and production background, I know she will be a tremendous addition to our growing programming team as we continue to build our unscripted slate,” Goldberg said.

Lentz most recently served as vice president of development at 3 Ball Productions/Eyeworks USA. Previous stints include creative positions at Current TV, ABC Media Productions, TLC, GSN and Showtime Networks.