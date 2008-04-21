AMC Names Joel Stillerman Senior VP

AMC named film and TV producer Joel Stillerman senior vice president of original programming, production and digital content. He will report to executive VP and general manager Charlie Collier.

The network’s chief programmer slot has been vacant since Rob Sorcher left his post as executive VP, programming and production to go to Cartoon Network in November.

A two-decade veteran of content production, Stillerman founded independent Yolo Films in 2003. The company has produced content for networks including MTV, VH1 and HBO. Before that, he was executive VP of Walden Media, leading the company’s push to make content out of young-adult literature, which included buying and developing The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Early in his career, he was VP of production and executive producer at MTV Networks, overseeing original content. In 1995, he co-founded Spanky Pictures, for which he developed and produced various film and TV projects.

“Joel is a dynamic and seasoned content executive,” Collier said in a statement. “His leadership and expertise in both film and television will play an instrumental role in furthering AMC’s industry-leading programming momentum. Joel will be a key contributor to the network’s overall content strategy and I am confident in his ability to take AMC’s development, creation and management of content to the next level. His creativity, energy and broad management skills will be a tremendous addition to our business.”