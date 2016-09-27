AMC Names International Programming Team

AMC Networks has announced a new international programming group to manage international programming and co-productions for both AMC and SundanceTV, putting Kristin Jones, senior VP of international programming for AMC, in charge.

AMC Networks has also brought on Chris Loveall, former VP of original programming at Pivot, as VP of international programming for AMC and SundanceTV, to help with development and acquisitions of international programming.

“This team has done an amazing job moving AMC quickly into the international programming space, and building on the wonderful track record that SundanceTV had established,” said Joel Stillerman, president of original programming and development for AMC and SundanceTV, in a statement. “There is so much great writing and producing talent around the world, and we're truly looking forward to expanding our existing relationships, building new ones, and continuing to find the best stories and most original voices.”

Jones is credited with helping to bring titles like the miniseries The Night Manager and Humans to AMC. She’ll continue to report to Stillerman.

“In additional to my role at AMC, I am excited to continue to build on SundanceTV’s incredible lineup of international programming, along with Chris Loveall,” Jones said. “Chris brings solid experience to the team and will play an important role in identifying compelling international co-production opportunities for both AMC and SundanceTV.”