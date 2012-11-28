AMC Moving Unscripted Series to Thursdays

AMC will move its unscripted series to Thursdays beginning in February, creating a second night of original programming.

The network will air the final eight episodes of Comic Book Men's second season beginning Feb. 14 at 9 p.m., followed by the premieres of Freakshow at 9:30 p.m. and Immortalized at 10 p.m. Other unscripted series The Pitch, Small Town Security and newly-greenlit Road Show (working title) will also air on Thursdays later in the year.

"With an expanding slate of unscripted series, it makes perfect sense for us to create and build a new night for these great stories, in the same way we have made Sundays a true destination for our award-winning original dramas," said Joel Stillerman, AMC's executive VP of original programming, production and digital content. "We are excited to have Thursday night as the new home for unscripted on AMC, as we continue to showcase distinct storytelling that explores authentic characters and original worlds."

AMC also Wednesday greenlit another unscripted series, Owner's Manual, which will premiere the first of eight episodes in the third quarter of 2013.

Owner's Manual will see Ed Sanders (Extreme Home Makeover) and Marcus Hunt (HGTV's Hammer Head) collaborate to operate heavy machinery and advanced technology -- such as a fighter jet and a submarine -- with one of the working strictly off the owner's manual while the other uses his natural instincts. Produced by Asylum Entertainment, Owner's Manual will be executive produced Steve Michaels, Jonathan Koch, Alex Piper and Jerry McNutt.