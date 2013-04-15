AMC Moves 'Hell on Wheels' to Saturdays

AMC is expanding its original programming to Saturdays,

announcing that the third season of western drama Hell on Wheels will

premiere on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 9 p.m.

The network has also acquired a number of classic western films

that will air, in addition to those it already licenses, on Saturdays leading

into new episodes of Wheels. Acquired film titles include El Dorado,

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, The Shootist and The Sons of Katie

Elder. AMC has also acquired the Clint Eastwood series Rawhide, which starts

airing April 20, and the miniseries Lonesome Dove and its sequel.

"This is a programmer's dream - to have a genre

specific, 14-hour lead-in to one of your highest rated originals," said

AMC president and GM Charlie Collier in making the announcement.

Hell on Wheels averaged 2.4 million total viewers in

its second season, or 3.2 million viewers when live plus 7 ratings are

included.

The move gives AMC original programming on three

nights - its signature dramas like Mad Men and Breaking Bad on

Sundays, unscripted programming on Thursdays, and now Wheels on

Saturdays.