AMC Moves 'Hell on Wheels' to Saturdays
AMC is expanding its original programming to Saturdays,
announcing that the third season of western drama Hell on Wheels will
premiere on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 9 p.m.
The network has also acquired a number of classic western films
that will air, in addition to those it already licenses, on Saturdays leading
into new episodes of Wheels. Acquired film titles include El Dorado,
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, The Shootist and The Sons of Katie
Elder. AMC has also acquired the Clint Eastwood series Rawhide, which starts
airing April 20, and the miniseries Lonesome Dove and its sequel.
"This is a programmer's dream - to have a genre
specific, 14-hour lead-in to one of your highest rated originals," said
AMC president and GM Charlie Collier in making the announcement.
Hell on Wheels averaged 2.4 million total viewers in
its second season, or 3.2 million viewers when live plus 7 ratings are
included.
The move gives AMC original programming on three
nights - its signature dramas like Mad Men and Breaking Bad on
Sundays, unscripted programming on Thursdays, and now Wheels on
Saturdays.
