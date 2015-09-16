AMC Making Ad Inventory Available Via Programmatic

AMC Networks said it will be making portions of the advertising inventory on its national networks available for programmatic media buying.

Media agencies and advertisers are testing programmatic because it offers more targeted advertising and can be executed closer to the time the commercials air.

AMC is using WideOrbit’s WO Programmatic TV as its technology platform.

“Our programmatic advertising initiative addresses our clients’ desire to apply their own data to more effectively target our networks’ valuable audiences. WideOrbit stood out as an end to end technology partner for programmatic TV due to their experience and development in this arena,” said Arlene Manos, president of national ad sales, AMC Networks.

AMC’s networks including AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundancTV and WE tv.

“This partnership will enable our clients to use their customer data to select programming in premium environments across AMC Networks in more precise and automated ways,” said Todd Gordon, executive VP, U.S. director at Magna Global, one of the largest media buyers and one that has been aggressive about automating its operations. “Programmatic makes us all smarter and more efficient. It will contribute to the ongoing efficacy of TV as a powerful advertising medium.”