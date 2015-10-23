AMC Looks to Turn ‘Dead’ Into Event

AMC is looking to turn Sunday (Nov. 1) into an event powered by a 90-minute episode of its big hit The Walking Dead.

During the episode, AMC will air the world premiere of a trailer for AMC’s upcoming series Preacher and the television premiere of the trailer for Into the Badlands.

Preacher is based on the 1990s comic book franchise by the same name and stars Dominic Cooper as a conflicted preacher in a small Texas town who develops an unconventional power. The series, a co-production of Sony Pictures Television and AMC Studios, is expected to premiere in mid-2016.

Into the Badlands is the story of a warrior and a boy who embark on a spiritual journey across a dangerous area. It stars Daniel Wu and Aramis Knight. The series, from AMC Studios, premiers on Nov. 15 at 10 p.m.