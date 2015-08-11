AMC Launching Mobile 'Walking Dead' Game

AMC and Next Games are introducing a mobile game based on the top-rated series The Walking Dead.

The game, The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land, is billed as a strategy game that allows player to experience the world of the zombie apocalypse guided by Daryl Dixon, the crossbow-toting character from the show played by Norman Reedus.

“The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land has the thrill of hand-to-hand walker combat, but players also get the opportunity to solve strategic puzzles, build their own survival refuge and develop their group,” said Mac McKean, senior VP of digital media for AMC and SundanceTV. “It’s a beautifully rendered, thoughtful and engaging mobile game, and we’re so pleased with what our partners at Next Games have created. We’re looking forward to giving fans an exciting new way to engage with the world of ‘The Walking Dead.’”

The Walking Dead returns to AMC for its sixth season on Oct. 11.

“The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land is devotedly crafted for ‘The Walking Dead’ fans. We are very excited about the momentous opportunity to bring one of the most adored TV shows into the mobile realm in collaboration with our partner AMC, the creators of the TV series,” said Teemu Huuhtanen, CEO at Next Games. “We combine IP, TV show talent and join forces with AMC in a never-seen-before way. This game is a big first step in Next Games’ strategy to become the premier partner for TV networks, movie studios and beyond who aspire to work with a veteran game studio in extending their IP into mobile games.”