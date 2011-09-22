AMC to Launch Live 'Walking Dead' After-Show
AMC will launch its own live after-show named Talking Dead, hosted by Chris Hardwick, debuting
after the encore presentation of The
Walking Dead season two premiere on Oct. 16.
Each half-hour episode of Talking Dead will feature Hardwick hosting a live discussion of the
zombie series with fans, actors and producers. The show is produced by Michael
Davies' Embassy Row, also the producers behind Bravo's similarly-formatted live
show, Watch What Happens Live.
Talking Dead, resuming
on Nov. 4 at 11 p.m. after its initial Oct. 16 premiere, will also feature additional
content online at amctv.com, including questions and trivia.
"Fans of The
Walking Dead are incredibly engaged with every aspect of the show," said
Joel Stillerman, SVP, original
programming, production and digital content, AMC. "They tweet, blog, and post comments in
very large numbers, and we wanted to give them an opportunity to interact with
the show in a way that they don't currently have -- a kind of live water cooler."
