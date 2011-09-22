AMC to Launch Live 'Walking Dead' After-Show

AMC will launch its own live after-show named Talking Dead, hosted by Chris Hardwick, debuting

after the encore presentation of The

Walking Dead season two premiere on Oct. 16.

Each half-hour episode of Talking Dead will feature Hardwick hosting a live discussion of the

zombie series with fans, actors and producers. The show is produced by Michael

Davies' Embassy Row, also the producers behind Bravo's similarly-formatted live

show, Watch What Happens Live.

Talking Dead, resuming

on Nov. 4 at 11 p.m. after its initial Oct. 16 premiere, will also feature additional

content online at amctv.com, including questions and trivia.

"Fans of The

Walking Dead are incredibly engaged with every aspect of the show," said

Joel Stillerman, SVP, original

programming, production and digital content, AMC. "They tweet, blog, and post comments in

very large numbers, and we wanted to give them an opportunity to interact with

the show in a way that they don't currently have -- a kind of live water cooler."