AMC Inks Development Deal with 'Walking Dead' Make-Up Artist

AMC has signed a first-look deal with make-up effects artist

Greg Nicotero, who has also been named co-executive producer of The Walking Dead.

Nicotero will direct an episode of The Walking Dead this season as well as direct a six-part web

series on amctv.com exploring the backstory of the "Bicycle Girl" zombie from

season one.

"Greg's talent extends well beyond the word of special fx

makeup," said Joel Stillerman, AMC's SVP of original programming, production

and digital content. "He is also a truly talented director, and has an

incredibly comprehensive understanding and appreciation for great storytelling.

His knowledge and respect for the genre is unparalleled, and we are looking

forward to expanding our relationship with him with an eye towards developing

more great original series."

Nicotero premiered his film The United Monster Talent Agency during AMC's Fearfest last year.

He also recently won the Emmy for best prosthetic make-up for The Walking Dead at the Creative Arts

Emmy Awards on Sept. 10.