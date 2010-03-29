AMC GreenlightsZombie Series

AMC has given a

series order to The Walking Dead, the

post zombie apocalypse project based on the graphic novels by Robert Kirkman.

Kirkman will serve as an executive producer on the project, with Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile writer Frank Darabont

serving as writer, director and executive producer.

The Walking Dead will premiere in October 2010, as part

of AMC's Fearfest.

"AMC

strives to make original shows that play like movies and The Walking Dead is a perfect complement to the network's

celebrated movie franchise, Fearfest, which has always been an important

destination for our audience," said Charlie Collier, AMC President. "With its

depth of story and the remarkable talent attached, The Walking Dead gives us an opportunity to raise the bar

significantly within this popular genre, and continue our commitment to being

the home of premium programming on basic cable."

"The Walking Dead is that rare piece of

material that plays on many levels," says Joel Stillerman, Senior Vice

President of Programming, Production and Digital Content. "Kirkman's

series brilliantly captures the social commentary and ongoing human drama of

the zombie apocalypse; and let's us kick a little zombie you-know-what from

time to time."