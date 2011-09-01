AMC Greenlights Two Unscripted Series

AMC announced Thursday that it has greenlit two

unscripted series, Secret Stash (wt)and JJK

Security, set to launch in 2012.

Secret Stash is

a one-hour series, executive produced by Kevin Smith, Elyse Seiden and Charlie

Corwin's Original Media, set inside Smith's comic shop, Jay and Silent Bob's Secret

Stash, in Red Bank, N.J. The series is slated to debut in the first quarter of 2012.

JJK Security will follow the inner workings of a small,

family-owned private security company in Georgia. The series, executive

produced by Ken Druckerman and Banks Tarver from Left/Right, will premiere its

first season with eight half-hour episodes in the third quarter of 2012.

In an effort to fill the gap until Mad Men returns (and help launch Stash), AMC is also holding the final six episodes of TheWalking Dead's second season until February.