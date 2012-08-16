AMC Greenlights Two Reality Series
AMC greenlit a pair of reality shows Thursday, giving series
orders to Untitled Taxidermy Series and Venice Beach Freakshow
(working titles).
The Untitled Taxidermy Series is a competition-style show, featuring
contestants who create artwork showcasing the craft of taxidermy. It's
executive produced by Go Go Luckey Entertainment with producers Gary Auerbach,
Julie Auerbach, Tina Gazzerro and Henry Capanna.
Venice Beach Freakshow centers on former music producer Todd Ray as he
pursues owning and operating his own "freakshow" in Venice
Beach, Calif. The series is executive produced by Ray from Living Wonders
and Greg Johnston from Endemol USA.
"Behind the marquee of the Venice Beach Freakshow is an extended
family drama that shows what it takes to give up everything and pull together
to make a family business a success," said Joel Stillerman, AMC's
executive VP of original programming, production and digital content. "Untitled
Taxidermy Series features the art-form of taxidermy, which can be as
outrageous and shocking as it is beautiful."
AMC also announced Thursday that it has renewed The Pitch for a second
season. Eight more episodes will premiere in the second quarter of 2013.
