AMC Greenlights Two Reality Series

AMC greenlit a pair of reality shows Thursday, giving series

orders to Untitled Taxidermy Series and Venice Beach Freakshow

(working titles).





The Untitled Taxidermy Series is a competition-style show, featuring

contestants who create artwork showcasing the craft of taxidermy. It's

executive produced by Go Go Luckey Entertainment with producers Gary Auerbach,

Julie Auerbach, Tina Gazzerro and Henry Capanna.





Venice Beach Freakshow centers on former music producer Todd Ray as he

pursues owning and operating his own "freakshow" in Venice

Beach, Calif. The series is executive produced by Ray from Living Wonders

and Greg Johnston from Endemol USA.





"Behind the marquee of the Venice Beach Freakshow is an extended

family drama that shows what it takes to give up everything and pull together

to make a family business a success," said Joel Stillerman, AMC's

executive VP of original programming, production and digital content. "Untitled

Taxidermy Series features the art-form of taxidermy, which can be as

outrageous and shocking as it is beautiful."





AMC also announced Thursday that it has renewed The Pitch for a second

season. Eight more episodes will premiere in the second quarter of 2013.



