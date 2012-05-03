AMC Greenlights Two Drama Pilots

AMC has ordered pilots for two dramas, Low Winter Sun and the Untitled

LaGravenese & Goldwyn Project, the network announced Thursday.

Low Winter Sun,

based on the 2006 British miniseries, is about a detective who murders a fellow

cop and gets pulled into the underworld of Detroit. Chris Mundy (Criminal Minds, Cold Case) is attached

to write and executive produce the project from Endemol Studios and AMC

Studios.

Legal thriller the Untitled

LaGravenese & Goldwyn Project centers of a District Attorney who

uncovers new evidence that prompts the reinvestigation of a sensational murder

case. Richard LaGravenese (Water for

Elephants) will executive-produce alongside Tony Goldwyn (Justified, Damages, Dexter), who

will also direct the AMC Studios production.