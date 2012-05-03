AMC Greenlights Two Drama Pilots
AMC has ordered pilots for two dramas, Low Winter Sun and the Untitled
LaGravenese & Goldwyn Project, the network announced Thursday.
Low Winter Sun,
based on the 2006 British miniseries, is about a detective who murders a fellow
cop and gets pulled into the underworld of Detroit. Chris Mundy (Criminal Minds, Cold Case) is attached
to write and executive produce the project from Endemol Studios and AMC
Studios.
Legal thriller the Untitled
LaGravenese & Goldwyn Project centers of a District Attorney who
uncovers new evidence that prompts the reinvestigation of a sensational murder
case. Richard LaGravenese (Water for
Elephants) will executive-produce alongside Tony Goldwyn (Justified, Damages, Dexter), who
will also direct the AMC Studios production.
