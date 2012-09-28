AMC Greenlights 'Road Show'; Renews 'Small Town Security'

AMC on Friday greenlight a new reality show, Road Show (working title).

The series organizes competitions in small towns across the country, giving local talent the chance to be in the spotlight. Road Show will be executive produced by created Laurie Girion and Storyvision Entertainment. Sony Pictures Television will distribute internationally.

AMC also announced the renewal of one of its freshman reality series, Small Town Security. Both shows will air during the second quarter of 2013.