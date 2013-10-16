AMC Greenlights Arm Wrestling Series From 'Deadliest Catch' Duo

AMC is adding to unscripted slate, ordering King of Arms on Wednesday from Deadliest Catch producers Matt Renner and Ethan Prochnik.

The 10-episode series will follow the members of five arm wrestling clubs, along with their friends and families

and they travel the country competing. The one-hour show will premiere next year, timed to Walking Dead's second-half of its fourth season. Renner and Prochnik will executive produce the series with their Undertow Films partner, Dan Ilani.

AMC also announced that it has renewed fellow unscripted series Small Town Security for a third season.