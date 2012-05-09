AMC Gives Second Seasons to 'Comic Book Men,' 'Talking Dead'

AMC renewed a pair of its

unscripted series Wednesday, giving second season orders to Comic Book Men

and Talking Dead.

Both series

received an additional order of 16 episodes.

Comic Book Men centers around the

employees and patrons of director Kevin Smith's comic book store, Jay &

Silent Bob's Secret Stash in Red Bank, N.J. Talking Dead is the live

after-show of the network's popular series The Walking Dead.

"Pinch my fat

ass, 'cause I must be dreaming! A thousand thank you's wouldn't cover the

gratitude I'm feeling right now. And as you might imagine, everyone at SModcast

Pictures is in love with everyone at AMC today! Rest assured,

Walt, Bry, Mike, Ming and I are suited up and ready to hit the ice for our

second season with Team AMC," said Smith.

"Talking Dead

has been an amazing experience and I cannot pile enough hugs and thanks onto AMC for renewing it. I

Can't wait for Season 3 of Walking Dead, so that we can finally talk

about Rick meeting [SPOILER] and [SPOILER]-ing him with a heavy-duty [SPOILER]

at the [SPOILER]. And let's not forget all the rest of the [SPOILER]s getting

in on the action... It's going to be great," said Chris

Hardwick, host of Talking Dead.