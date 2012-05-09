AMC Gives Second Seasons to 'Comic Book Men,' 'Talking Dead'
AMC renewed a pair of its
unscripted series Wednesday, giving second season orders to Comic Book Men
and Talking Dead.
Both series
received an additional order of 16 episodes.
Comic Book Men centers around the
employees and patrons of director Kevin Smith's comic book store, Jay &
Silent Bob's Secret Stash in Red Bank, N.J. Talking Dead is the live
after-show of the network's popular series The Walking Dead.
"Pinch my fat
ass, 'cause I must be dreaming! A thousand thank you's wouldn't cover the
gratitude I'm feeling right now. And as you might imagine, everyone at SModcast
Pictures is in love with everyone at AMC today! Rest assured,
Walt, Bry, Mike, Ming and I are suited up and ready to hit the ice for our
second season with Team AMC," said Smith.
"Talking Dead
has been an amazing experience and I cannot pile enough hugs and thanks onto AMC for renewing it. I
Can't wait for Season 3 of Walking Dead, so that we can finally talk
about Rick meeting [SPOILER] and [SPOILER]-ing him with a heavy-duty [SPOILER]
at the [SPOILER]. And let's not forget all the rest of the [SPOILER]s getting
in on the action... It's going to be great," said Chris
Hardwick, host of Talking Dead.
