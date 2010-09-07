AMC Gains Basic-Cable Rights To 'The Godfather' Franchise
AMC evidently made Paramount Worldwide Television Distribution an offer it couldn't refuse.
The Rainbow Media Holdings service has acquired the exclusive basic-cable rights to Paramount Pictures' The Godfather trilogy for the balance of the decade.
Beginning
in January and extending through December 2019, AMC will be the only
place on ad-supported cable where viewers can watch the Academy
Award-winners for best picture, The Godfather (1972) and its sequel The Godfather: Part II (1974). The network also scored the rights to The Godfather: Part III (1990).
