AMC Gains Basic-Cable Rights To 'The Godfather' Franchise

AMC evidently made Paramount Worldwide Television Distribution an offer it couldn't refuse.

The Rainbow Media Holdings service has acquired the exclusive basic-cable rights to Paramount Pictures' The Godfather trilogy for the balance of the decade.

Beginning

in January and extending through December 2019, AMC will be the only

place on ad-supported cable where viewers can watch the Academy

Award-winners for best picture, The Godfather (1972) and its sequel The Godfather: Part II (1974). The network also scored the rights to The Godfather: Part III (1990).

